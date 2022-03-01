jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Wednesday, March 2nd, 2022
Gov’t to track defamatory media users

Michael Makuei, Minister of Information & telecommunication

By Bida Elly David

The National Minister of Information, communication and postal services over the weekend reiterated that government would start tracking accountable manipulators of Social Media networks found posting faulty and defamatory information.

This statement arose during the funeral rites of the late Gen. Eng. Elijah Alier Ayom at Simba football pitch.

Speaking during the event, Michael  Makuei the minister of information, telecommunication and postal services as who is also the government’s spokesperson said that in a series of evaluations carried, it was found that people have been using social media such as Facebook, Watsap, Instagram, Imo to promote hate speech resulting into empirical hatred among South Sudan Society and ethnic group.

Furthermore, Makuei said that social media was meant for business purposes as well as an educative platform to people but not a platform used to promote hate speech based on tribal agenda bringing in discrimination, hatred and other bad qualities.

He added that using social media does not signify one’s level of education background the level of literacy since illiterate people have been involved in the social platform.

In progression, makuei underscored that using social media has got nothing to do with one’s level of literacy since most young educated men use it as a source posting rubbish such as abuses and mockery.

He finally urged young people to use social media as a learning platform for acquiring knowledge rather than using it to advocate

