Gov’t to start tagging wild animals

By Atimaku Joan

The Ministry of Wildlife is at the verge to start tagging all wild animals within the country in a bid toease their identification.

In an exclusive interview with Juba Monitor yesterday, the Minister for Wildlife Conservation and Tourism Rizik Zakaria Hassan said wild animals could not be prevented from crossing borders to the neighbouring countries because they were free to move and therefore the ministry was in the process of tagging all the wild animals in the country with animal identification tags.

“We cannot prevent animals from crossing borders and going to the neighbouring countries because they are free to move but we have ways of how to manage them, we have collars to tag on them so that we can identify them and we are now coming up with this process of tagging them,” he said.

He also revealed that there were animals which were already coming back to the country because theywere being attracted into the country by minerals especially elephants from the neighbouring countries and that was why they were mostly being seen passing.

Rizik saidhumans could not control the movement of wild animals because they were normally motivated to move to a place they feltwas secured and where there were resources like water and food.

He stated that it had come to their notice that the animals were passing through passages which were designated for animal migration, therefore, whatever happened to the animals would be an assault through human encroachment.

He revealed that securing of the animals in the hands of civilians was quite alarming as there were many poachers within the country and it was unfortunate that some of the forces in the ministry were also getting into poaching.

He added that they were already mobilizing to improve the skills and capabilities of the anti-poaching forces for the ministry to pose a full control over all the national parks and resources.