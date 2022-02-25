Gov’t to reduce unemployment rate

By Bida Elly David

The National Ministry of labour, public Service and Human Resource Development yesterday guaranteed to lessen the startling rate of unemployment by creating more vocational training Centres in all the ten States in South Sudan.

This development arose during the launch of South Sudan Economic Monitor held at the University of Juba premises.

Speaking during the penal discussions, James Hoth Mai, the National Minister of Labor, Public Service and Human Resource Development pointed out that the Continuous conflict, climatic changes and Covid-19 were factors that have contributed to low rate of employment by South Sudanese government.

James said that with affirmative and good security in the Country, there would be high possibility of multiple employment opportunities in the public sector to support youth in various ways.

Furthermore, James stressed out that the government has established vocational training centres to embark youth with multiple skills such that access to get jobs in private sectors and NGO requiring technical skills become easy.

He added that so far, four vocational training Centres have already been established where Torit, Yambio, Malakal, Bor and Maban received 1 each for technical skills.

However, James added that South Sudan Youths have raised concerns to the government regarding access to employment opportunities in private and NGO sectors where 90% dominants are foreigners.

Hoth urged young people especially the fresh graduates as well as those ones idle to undertake technical trainings to enable them create jobs for themselves and get employed based on the multiple skills they acquired and called them to shift from consumption to production.

In continuation, Hoth also underscored that the government was working towards resolving issues concerning unnecessary multiple taxes being imposed by the tax agencies on local enterprises discouraging them from doing their businesses in the City resulting to shutting down of the businesses.

Hoth called on South Sudan Citizens to work hard towards implementation of the peace agreement.

He finally urged the administration of the University of Juba to establish the faculty of Hotel and Tourism to enable Youth gain skills on promoting tourism in the Country.