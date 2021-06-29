Gov’t to receive 60,000second batch of doses from COVAX

By James Atem Kuir

The Ministry of Health on Sunday said it had completed all necessary arrangements to receive the second consignment of 60,000 Covid-19 doses from the global vaccine sharing scheme, COVAX.

In March, COVAX facility delivered 132,000 vaccine doses made by the British manufacturer, AstraZeneca, to begin immunizing20 percent of the most vulnerable population against Covid-19.

Addressing reporters during a weekly briefing on Sunday, Dr. John Rumunu the Director-general of Preventive Health Services in the Ministry of Health, said all paperwork for receiving the next 60,000doses had been completed, and that it was expected to receive the second shipment before exhausting the remaining 14,962 doses.

“We have already completed all the necessary paperwork for receiving the next batch of vaccines so that we will have not gap in vaccination for those who need the second dose. The quantity is over 60,000 doses,” Dr. Rumunu said.

As of Sunday 27 June, 45,000 doses have been administered with only 14,961 yet to be used until July 18 when the vaccines will no longer be fit for use.

The Ministry of Health in late May returned 72,000 vaccine doses to COVAX over fears they could not be administered as the numbers of people coming for inoculation remained low.

Dr. Rumunu strongly called on the public to strictly observe the rules of social distancing, wearing of facemasks in public places and regular hand washing among others.