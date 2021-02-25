Gov’t to protect Ethiopian peacekeepers

By James Atem Kuir

The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said the government will give protection to Ethiopianpeacekeeperswho recently refused to return home for fear of persecution.

The 15 Ethiopian peacekeepers serving under UNMISS who were due to rotate back to Ethiopia refused to board a flight resulting in a brawl that stalled operationsat Juba International Airport on Monday.

The 15 personnelsaid to be of Tigrayan origin were part of 169 troops scheduled to return to where the Ethiopian government and allied forces has been fighting forces loyal to Tigray’s fugitive leaders.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, Deng Dau Deng, the deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs said the government will give the asylum seekers protection and directed them to obtainprotectionthrough the country refugee commission.

“We were concerned and a bit disturbed by the events that occurred at Juba International Airport (the brawl among Ethiopian peacekeepers that brought operations at the airport to a standstill on 22nd of February, 2021). However, anybody who seeks any protection, we have commission for refugees affairs which is mandated to undertake all issues related to refugees,” he said.

“But on the issue of the 15 (personnel), yes we were informed and the government was involved at the later stage…the operations at the airport were restored later,” he added.

He stressed that he had raised government concern about confrontations among UN peacekeepers during his meeting with the country of UN forces yesterday.

“So far we have not heard of any other reports of confrontation within the UN peacekeeping forces. I met UN force commander this morning and I raised this concern on the incident, that we do not want a repeat of such incident,” he further said.