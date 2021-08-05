Gov’t to increase oil investment

By Bullen Bala Alexander

In a bid to expand oil investment opportunities, the Ministry of Petroleum has reaffirmed its commitment to increase the output in the country.

Puot Kang Chuol the Country’s Minister of Petroleum revealed that the government was looking forward in advancing oil investment opportunities through the current contracts in the sector.

“The government through its Ministry of Petroleum is ready and looking forward in improving investment opportunities in the country,” Minister Kang reiterated.

Minister Kang made the assurance during the meeting with two ambassadors of Netherland, and Canada in Juba.

He said that the ministry was carrying necessary reforms towards improvingoil revenue.

The Netherland ambassador to South Sudan Jelte Van Wieren,reiterated the need to support bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

He however acknowledged South Sudanese interest in promoting oil investment.

“It means South Sudanese is looking at the present contracts in a situation of trying to improve chances for country to get better from its oil revenues,” Ambassador Wieren stressed.

He further pledged to engage the private sectors about the situation in order to look for possible ways to invest in the sector.

“So we will explore all other possibilities and I promise to get through my private sectors, inform them about the situation so that, they can take decisions whether or not South Sudan is an interesting country for them to come and look for possible investments,” he added.

He added that “nobody knows that today it may happen but I will do my best to see if my private sector can increase relations between South Sudan and my country Netherland.”

Jenny Hill, Canadian Ambassador to South Sudanwelcomed the move taken by the ministry adding that it would be good for the toreviewdevelopment within the petroleum and other resource sectors.

She emphases her country’s interest in encouraging positive transformation in the petroleum sector for the benefits of the people of South Sudan.

“Petroleum sector and other resource sectors are very encouraging and the government’s effort around the transparency of the content and environmental auditing is really encouraging,” Ambassador Hill said.