Gov’t to increase agricultural budget

By Bullen Bala Alexander

The Vice President for Economic Cluster Dr. James Wani Igga said there is need for government to increase its national budget for Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security.

“There is need for our government particularly ministerial economic cluster, we need to increase ministry of agriculture and food security budget and such recommendation should come from this conference,” Dr. Igga said.

Dr. Igga was speaking during opening of three days agriculture and food security consultative conference to share experiences on agricultural perspectives in relation to progress and challenges.

He revealed that for South Sudan to increase its productivity on agriculture, it has to increase its national budget by at least 10 percent.

“We should increase by 10 percent of the national budget of South Sudan, as it is mostly in Sub-Saharan Countries,” VP Igga suggested.

The main objectives of the three days consultative conference was to share experiences on agricultural perspectives in relation to progress and challenges.

Proposed appropriate approaches to agricultural revitalization based on farmers’ concerns for sustainability and environmental protection.

To strengthen and exchange network between national, State Governments, NGOs, farmers’ associations, development partners in Agricultural sector.

Proposed guidelines for mainstreaming climate change, Desert locust and fall army worm control in the National and State government policies and budgets.

Currently, the country relies on importing most of its food staff from the neighbouring countries and depends on oil as the major sources of income.

The present food crisis caused by price volatility due to shortage of food as a result of inadequate production or political instability in production areas has caused wide spread food insecurity, poverty, more violent conflicts and national political insatiability.

South Sudan like many other African states is experiencing land degradation owing to climate change, rampant deforestation for timber and charcoal and soil erosion are contributing factors to the low food insecurity.

Yet the most recent factor that has negatively affected food production in 2020 crop season has been the COVID- l9 pandemic.

It is to be realized that the Country is in dire need for utilization of its abundant water resources and rain water harvests for irrigation purposes.

This conference 5 all provided opportunity to examine achievements of both National and State Governments in the field of agriculture and cooperative development.

Equally, it was anticipated that the conference shall come with workable initiatives for increased agriculture productivity; for food sufficiency and improvement of social and economic welfare of the rural people.