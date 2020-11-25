Gov’t to improve conditions in wildlife sector

By Wek Atak Kacjang

The Minister of Wildlife Conservation and Tourism has vowed to improve technical personnel to avoid unprofessional ranking in the conservation of wildlife in the country.

“Imagine, in the Ministry of Wildlife Conservation, we have 42 major generals and they are commanding like 2000 soldiers which is already a challenge itself. We are proposing to handle it professionally into proper conservation of wildlife,” Zachariah said.

Speaking during the opening of a plenary workshop on the finalization of strategic Security Assessment, the Minister of Wildlife Conservation and Tourism, Rizik Zachariah Hassan added that they have about 135 active generals while the Non-Commissioned Officers (NCOs) soldiers have less than 2000 personnel.

“The Ministry has to recruit their technical personnel who are relevant to that area which is very unique as well. In the national protective area, we don’t have proper rule of law but we are still using the national park of 2003 for new Sudan that was majorly different. Since the signing of Comprehensive Peace Agreement (CPA) the Ministry never conducted technical or specialized recruitment which means that the ministry was hosting the deployment from other top specials from the army,” Zachariah added.

He added lastly that they have managed to stabilize before the Minister of Justice about the law protected areas, which was the major concern.

“The national park and the area of our command had earlier been lost but now we are trying to improve on that. We have the law but what is remaining now we have to put it in place.”