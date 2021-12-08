Gov’t to implement peace building and trainings for officials

James Atem Kuir

The Minister for Cabinet Affairs, Dr. Martin Elia Lomuro, has said that the government would incorporate peace building training programs into its policies to equip the officials with knowledge and skills for conflict resolution and nation building.

Dr. Lomuro made the remarks while speaking to reporters at Juba International Airport (JIA) after returning from Rwanda where he and other officials comprising of Ministers and Senior Military officers had been attending a five-day seminar on post conflict reconstruction and other crucial courses for peace sustainability.

“It is going to be imbedded into the agenda of the cabinet and it’s going to be inculcated into the policy framework and strategic planning of each and every ministry,” he said.

The Cabinet Minister said the peace building trainings programs would mandatory for all government officials.

Dr. Lomuro who had led the delegation to the Rwandan capital Kigali to learn from Rwanda’s post conflict peace building process, said the government device ways how the skills and knowledge acquired in the training could be implemented to benefit for effective delivery of services.

“We are going to hold a meeting with them and agree on how we are going to implement these policies,” he said.

The five-day seminar, titled “Senior Leadership Post-Conflict Peace building, Reconstruction and Stabilization Course,” was organized by the Rwanda Peace Academy (RPA) in partnership with the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) and the Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (RJMEC).