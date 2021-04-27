Gov’t to expedite justice for wounded Bishop-elect

The Civil Society activist in Lakes state has yesterday condemned the shooting of Bishop-elect in Rumbek in the strongest term possible calling it “a barbaric act” and called for government to quicken justice.

Speaking to Juba Monitor on phone, a civil society activist in RumbekDaniel Laat Kon explained the painful part of similar three counts of the very incident that attributed to “unknown assailants” only targeting foreign nationals working for the Diocese of Rumbek.

He decried it on local politics in the church for by condemning such situation from the past and currently but he also term this as “xenophobic syndrome.

“Catholic Diocese of Rumbek has been obsessed by xenophobic syndrome for long time, these symptoms have been observed in several occasions where aformer director of Radio Good News Fr. Don Bosco Ochieng was beaten on 17, September, 2012 and we called them unknown youth.

The killing of Jesuit Fr. Victor Odhiambo from Jesuit in November 2018 was also termed as unknown gunmen.

The current assassination attempt on Bishop -elect Fr. Christian Carlassare within vicinity of the Church Compound was also alleged to be unknown gunmen. Let’s be honest to ourselves, any lay man can still question himself/herself how unknown gunmen know the room for the Bishop. Why was bishop only targeted among other Priests that has been residing in the same compound within the mission?” He asked.

He urged the government to quickly arraign in court the suspects for justice to prevail this time around.

“We need our government not to tolerate this issue of less cot –free the culprit even when they are now identified.Everything now lies in the hand of the state government to rescue our bad names from shame to laws by bringing perpetrators to book. We condemn this barbaric act in strongest term possible, this must stop immediately,” he added.

Kon called on faithful to be hopeful for the return of wounded Bishop-elect after being flown to Nairobi Kenya for further nursing of the wounds.

“ I called upon the faithful in the Diocese of Rumbek (D.O. R) to remain calm until the Bishop-elect return from Nairobi after completing treatment there”, he concluded.

However, the state minister of information William Koji promised more arrests despite 24 people already in custody and the rule of law to prevailed.

Fr. Christian Carlassare was bishop-elect in March 8th and awaiting to be installed in Rumbek Diocese on 23rd May.