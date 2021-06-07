Gov’t to establish youth enterprise development fund

By Yiep Joseph

The government through the National Minister of Youths and Sports has promised to work hard and ensure that the youth enterprise development fund is established as outlined in the revitalized agreement.

The Youth enterprises development fund is in chapter IV of the revitalized agreement. It was established with a goal to bring more youths into economic growth and development.

Dr Albino Bol dhieu Minister of Youths and Sports made this remark during Twic EastYouth Association(TEYA) inauguration ceremony organized by TEYA electoral committee yesterday.

He mentioned that his Ministry was working hand in hand with the partners to establish a youth enterprise development fund with a goal to empower more youths in the country.

“The peace agreement talked about youth enterprise fund and we are working on the document now to bring it into reality. The European Union pledged its support as well as the government. Last week I met the new representative of the UN secretary general to South Sudan and he welcomed it and ready to support the move,” he added.

He encouraged the youths to be organized, work hard and embrace peace in the community.

He called on the youth to acknowledge the role played by women in the country and the need to include them in the leadership and in decision making.

“The strength of a man comes from the woman. Therefore, we need to consider women in everything we do,” he emphasized.

“I came to understand that Dr. John was strong because there was a woman (Rebecca Nyandeng de Mabior) behind him,” he added.

He encouraged the youths to cooperate and support Agriculture in the state in order to reduce rampant food shortage in the state.

He also revealed that the Ministry is ready to support youths’ organizations through youth empowerment programs.

Meanwhile the outgoing chairperson Twic East Youth Association Juba,Mr. Ajang Diing called on youths to cooperate and embrace peace among the community and with the neighbors.

However, the incoming chairperson (TEYA) Dr. Garang Atem pledged to work hand in hand with Ministry of youths and sports for the interest of the Association.

“In my government, I will cooperate with the Ministry of Youths and Sports for the interest of youths in the community,” Garang promised.

Bior Ajang Duot chairperson Twic East community in Juba appreciated the youths for their peaceful transition of power and urged the incoming chairperson to do the same when his term of office ended.

He acknowledged the role playedby the electoral committee that gave birth to the new TEYA leadership.

“I appreciated the electoral committed headed by Deng Ajang and his deputy Khot Jok Ajak for the wonderful work done,” Bior said.

He encouraged the youths to support the new leadership in order to do all great things together as one community for the benefit of all.