Gov’t to establish student’s welfare fund

By Yiep Joseph

The government through the Ministry of HigherEducation has promised to work hard and establish National student’s welfare Fund as a way to solve all the difficulties face by universities across the country.

Addressing the gathering during the 23rd graduation ceremony at university of juba yesterday, Gabriel ChangsonChang the National Minister of Higher education science and technology promised to work hard and activate the National Student’s Welfare Fund in order to address most of the issues connected to universities.

He stressed that some of the universities were not opened simply because of some fundamental problems such as the feeding among others which would be solved by the welfare fund.

“Some of your colleagues are not in the Universities now.If you go to Rumbek andJohn Garang, they are not studying because of a very fundamental challenge which is also facing you.

your excellency, we are embarking on a project that may help to solve the above problems and that is National Students WelfareFund” Changson said.

“The bill was drafted in 2019 but it could not move forward because of some problems, now we are reactivating it,” he added.

He revealed that the committee had already been set to follow up the project.

“A committee is working on it together with the universities. When it is proved and passed into law, one will be the source of financing universities in terms of infrastructure, in term of feeding, in terms of equipment,” he appealed.

He revealed that the project would yield fruits within the year.

“We hope before the end of this year, that bill or that project will shed light and next year, we shall be making good use of that project,” he promised.

He also called on the president to direct the concerned ministry to pay food contractors in order to avail food for the students in order to stop further interruption

“The main challenge we are having today is the closure of most of the universities due to lack of food and we hope H.E will give directives at least partial payment of arrears to the contractors,” he said.

“With disruption, it will be difficult for our students to graduate on time,” he added.

He acknowledged the role played by the parents, congratulated them and urged them to continue supporting.

“Today we are graduating 1850 plus sons and daughters of South Sudan. We are proud of that and therefore, we wholeheartedly congratulate you for the job well done.

We congratulate your parents, guardians who brought you to this path. We hope they will also coach you for the rest of your life,” he mentioned.

He appreciated Professor John Akech for his tremendous effort in transforming university of Juba into world class university.

“The Vice Chancellor Professor John Akech and the guardians are transforming the university into world class university. Transformation will not come at once, it is progressive and this is very wonderful,” he said.

he revealed that his ministry is fighting hard to work for capacity building in public universities.

“At the Ministry, we are trying our level best to strengthen teaching staff of all our public universities by offering them postgraduate studies and this will strengthen their standards and they will be teaching instead of us bringing many teaching professions from abroad in order to reduce the cost.We are working very hard to make sure our universities and their counterparts have exchange program so that they learn from us and we also learn from them,” he said.

Changson called on the students to work hard and be committed.

He cautioned Public Universities to focus and prioritize technical education.

“We encourage you to concentrate on technical education on technical field. Science based colleges should be a priority.That is why in the Ministry we have four proposed universities in Torit, Yambio, Awiel and Bantiu. We want to transform them to colleges so that if we want to develop our industrial base, then we need to have technical skills that help in doing so,” he said.

On the other side,students’ representatives Mathiang Longar urged all the students to utilized their skills where necessary.

He called on the government to avail necessary modern facilities like the laboratories, libraries among others to the university.