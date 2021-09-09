Gov’t to establish student welfare fund

By William Madouk Garang

The national Ministry of Higher Education, science and Technology has passed student welfare fund bill as part of a developmental project that will cater for students’ welfare within the country and diaspora and is expected to be approved by parliament at the end this year.

The Minister for Higher Education Gabriel Changson Chang revealed that they had embarked on a developmental project to upgrade the higher learning education system in the country called “Build World Class University.”

Chang was speaking at the welcoming ceremony of beneficiaries of Turkey scholarship.

The minister forhigher education said that they were planning to buildworld class universities infrastructure with lecture halls of higher class and modern well equipped laboratories to the faculty of medicine among others.

“To build a higher learning level you are aspiring for, we are developing a program called students support fund or student welfare fund we have just pass the bill at the cluster maybe tomorrow (Yesterday) I will discuss it with economic cluster then governance cluster.

That bill is calling for establishing of an autonomous body that will cater for the student’s affairs including expansion of dormitories, hostels, lecturing halls and supporting students studying inside and outside the country,” he added.

He stressed that it would take up to the end of this year for the bill to be passed by parliament into law. He also explained that if the proposed money that would be collected from government corps would come frequently, then the dream would come true.

He advised the students who benefited from Turkey grant to make good use of the opportunity as they were going to pursue their studies in different universities in Ankara and come back with flying colors to serve their country and that of Turkey.

“Today we are privileged to see the fruits of our relationship you have already a graduated a good number of them and it mean that they have brought the back to South Sudan the knowledge and that knowledge will be translated into action,” he added.