Gov’t to conduct population survey next month

By: Elia Joseph Loful

The government will soon conduct a mini population census survey to estimate the current population living in the country.

The census was last carried out in 2008 before the Country became independent.

The Chairperson of National Bureau of Statistics Isaiah Chol said the Institution was set to approve the population estimation survey which will pave way to conduct mini census next month.

“This exercise is not a substitute of the census, but in the meantime the government has to have some data. So we are planning to conduct survey this year between now and March, so that when the government is formed it will have information to deliver services to the people,” Chol said.

The document which is being reviewed was intended to approve the proposal developed by the national technical committee said the Chairperson yesterday during the Steering committee meeting.

He said the exercise would help the government and agencies to deliver equitable services adding that the country was lacking adequate and quality data.

“In actual facts South Sudan is suffering from inadequate and quality data, and as we move toward implementation of the Revitalized Peace Agreement, we feel it is important to have equitable, reliable data and the best way of doing it is to have this survey,” he explained.

He further reiterated that government could not use 2008 census figure for planning purposes.

“At the moment as we talk, what we have now is 2008 figure, those figures are no longer relevant given the fact that many people have been displaced, many have died, many have been born and many are outside the country,” he reiterated.

Chol revealed that $ 1.9 million has been allocated to facilitate the survey however the amount might not cover the cost required adding they are appealing to the government to inject in more funds.

Mary Otieno, United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) country Representative said population and housing census could lead to good governance, policy formulation and other development aspects.

“If done well, it generates a wealth of data that will be critical for good governance, policy formulation, development planning, risk reduction, crisis response, social welfare programs and business market analyses,” Otieno said.

Otieno said the country’s population has drastically changed in recent years when the war broke out in the country.

“You will note that the population distribution of South Sudan has substantially changed following renewed outbreak of the conflicts in 2013 and 2016,” she said.

She said UNFPA is committed to work with government adding that she was appealing to development partners to support National Bureau of Statistics.

She said they provided the National Bureau of Statistic an assistance of more than a million US dollars to facilitate the survey.