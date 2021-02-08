Gov,t suspended primary eight exam in seven counties

By Wek Atak Kacjang

The Ministry of General Education and Instructions has confirmed the suspension for primary eight examinations in Seven (7) counties due to insecurity in the specified areas.

Speaking to the press yesterday, the Minister of General Education and Instruction Awut Deng Acuil said that the suspension meant to observe security situations in the meantioned areas saying examinations can start once the situation is calm.

“If the environment become secure, we will deliver examination those areas at any time. The role of Ministry is to promote free, equal access to quality education for all children,”Awut said.

She said there are areas that security situation was resolved while others are still on observation.

“The safety of security of examination as well as security of personal in-charge of examination and those who monitor and supervise is also a key issue for us. We want to clarity what is happening in social media that we are preventing areas controlled by IO to sit examination. No that is not true, we as government cannot do that,”she clarifies.

“Today we are ringing the bell so that we can start the examination for primary eight candidates.”

She pointed that the areas where insecurity still alarming is Nasir with 95 candidates,Longechuk with 220 candidates , Akobo with 61, Fangak with 223 candidates, Ayod with 109 candidates,Nyiror with 141 candidates and Tonj East with 154 candidates. The list of the areas whose security alerts have been resolved and exams have been delivered are Mayendit with 80 candidates, Leer with 92 candidates, Panyijier with 140 candidates, Kodok and Aburuc 85 candidates, Maiwut with 235 candidates, Morobo and Lainya candidates have been moved to Yei and Kajokeji Central.

The Minister said security situation in Equatoria region has been guaranteed for the examination to commence without any worry.

She revealed thattalks between Sudan People’sLiberation Movement in Opposition (SPLM-IO) and the government is ongoing in order to ensure the examination start in those areas that have been left out.