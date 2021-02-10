Gov’t summons Uganda Company over the 50 million mahogany

By Elia Joseph Loful

The National Ministry of Environment and Forestry has summoned TODAF, a Uganda based Company over the 50 million mahogany trees project saying the move taken by the company was inappropriate.

TODAF engineering company limited signed a five year deal with Western Equatoria State government last week to cut down mahogany trees meant to improve state infrastructures at a cost of $ 2.5 billion.

According to the information from Undersecretary the Ministry called the Company officials in Kampala Uganda, informing them about the summon letter written on Monday by the Ministry.

“I have called their headquarters in Kampala and I have informed them to send their representative to the Ministry,” Undersecretary in the Ministry of Environment and Forestry Joseph AfricanoBartel told Juba Monitor via phone interview yesterday.

When contacted by Juba Monitor, an official of TODAF Company in Uganda answered the phone call but later aborted the conversation without telling any proper information.

Last week the Director of the Company consented that the work was to commence within three weeks.

“Today we have entered to the MoU for mobilizing the funds for starting the project as we have signed, we promised within 21 days we shall have some funds to start our work,” Mr.Odaga said.

The National Minister of Environment and Forestry declared the project suspended saying it was illegal.

“I think the decision taken by the Governor of Western Equatoria was not right. Granting a company to cut trees all over Western Equatoria is like destroying the whole forest in Western Equatoria,” Minister Napwon said.

“We are suspending the work if we find that the company has signed the agreement, we will stop it,” she stated.

She said it was not the mandate of the Governor to undertake such project without directives from the Ministry of Environment and Forestry adding the company contracted by the state leadership was illegal because they never reached the main head office in Juba.

“The Ministry has written a letter to the Governor and soon we will have a meeting with the Governor because it is not his mandate to do so,” she said.

Napwon argued the that it is the role of the government to protect the natural environment.

However, Napwon said, “we do not know about the company up-to now we have to find out which company is that, and I don’t think whether the company will start the work within twenty one days; that is their agreement there, but to us we will intervene immediately if they want to start on their own,” she warned.

Governor Alfred FutuyoKaraba said he is in power to offer services to the communities not for his family arguing the resources of the state must be used for service delivery to the citizens.

“I brought the chiefs, elders, women and youth so that we sit down and to see how we can agree with TODAF Company for cutting of the trees in the state as part of the MoU we signed last year with them to construct key infrastructures in the state,” Futuyo said. She warned that the company contracted could face legal procedure if found guilty of cutting the trees.

Illegal logging and cutting down of natural reserves by foreign companies in the country has been a persistent issue with some companies being impounded by the government along borders of South Sudan with neighbouring countries in 2019.

Following the path of ivory, in 2003, mahogany was listed on the Convention on Trade in Endangered Species in need of strict regulation to prevent its extinction; it stated that it is illegal to trade on mahogany under the U.S. Endangered Species Act.