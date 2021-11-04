Gov’t, Steward women comemorate 18th anniversary of Maputo protocol

By Lodu William Odiya

The national ministry of Gender, Child and social welfare in collaboration with steward women yesterday commemorated 18thAnniversary of Maputo protocol.

The anniversary was celebrated to lobby and accelerate the total ratification of the protocol to the African charter on Human and people’s rights on the rights of women in Africa (Maputo protocol women’s rights).

Speaking during the ceremony yesterday, the Director General in the ministry of gender, child and social welfare in the department of child and social welfare said that the celebration of 18th anniversary of Maputo protocol was to validate documents.

“adopt clear roadmap for the lobby and advocacy on the ratification of Maputo protocol in South Sudan, which aims at making the Maputo protocol a reality and sign by the government of South Sudan, and also reaffirm the commitment to work towards the promotion of women’s right and gender equability in the country”, she said.

The legal aid Officer,Steward Women, Mr. Labrick Lomoro Gabriel however in his presentation said that South Sudan was among the 13 countries.Yet to ratify Maputo protocol having been passed by the transitional National Legislative Assembly on Tuesday 17th October, 2017 with reservations of articles 6 and 14 of the protocol.

“At the time of passing, the parliamentarians regarded the protocol as the most progressive women’s and human rights instrument in Africa and for south sudan. To date, the instrument ratification has not been signed by the president of the republic of South Sudan. So, the commemoration of the protocol is hereby calling to look out for the sign copy of the protocol”, he said.

Maputo protocol on women’s right is an African regional treaty affirming women’s rights to exercise self-determination and bodily autonomy free of discriminations, coercion and violence.

The protocol drew explicitly as well as implicitly from existing United Nations (UN) international human rights law and authoritative guidance and contextualize it to women in Africa.