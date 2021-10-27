Gov’t signs MoU with foreign company on land allocation to retailers

By Bida Elly David

Central Equatoria State Chamber of Commerce had signed a Memorandum of Understanding with an Ethiopian company on provision of business space to domestic traders affected by the previous demolition carried out by city council.

Speaking to Juba Monitor on phone yesterday, Chairperson of Chamber of Commerce Robert Pitia pointed out that they were finalising the agreement on land allocation to some of the traders who were affected by the demotion which was previously carried by the city council.

He said that the company known as River Land Co. Ltd belonged to an Ethiopian investor who was also given the land on lease by the States Government for duration of time.

‘’We are in discussion with the Ethiopian investor who is not currently in the Country but delegated a representative and a lawyer so that he gives us a go ahead. One he approves, his lawyer will write an authorisation letter on behalf of the company for the provision of some parts of the land to our affected domestic traders’’ He added.

Furthermore, Robert reiterated that the materialisation of the agreement would take an interval of three weeks to its implementation.

‘’The implementation of the agreement will materialise in three weeks’ time as soon as the investor’s lawyer finishes the memorandum of understanding document(MoU) and the Article’’ He reiterated.

However, Pitia lamented that, the provision of the empty space to the local traders would not be for free thus; they would be urged to pay a petty rental fee to enable them run their commercial services.

‘’Our local traders after being provided with space for their businesses will also be subjected to at least pay a petty rental fee for running the space. This fee will also help in running the states services for the citizens’’ He lamented.