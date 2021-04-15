jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Thursday, April 15th, 2021
Gov't should secure highways

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

These days, cases of insecurity are increasing in the country. There are many people being killed along roads. Some were ambushed at the roadside like what happened along Juba-Nimule roads, Juba Kajo-keji roads and in other places last month and early this month. It is unfortunate that such incidents are occurring when people of South Sudan are struggling to bring total peace in the country. Apart from individuals killing themselves, like what happened in one of the states that a woman was killed in front of her children.

All these cases are occurring due to lack of adequate security. To my understanding, there are checkpoints along the roads, which are supposed to reduce cases of killings, but most of the work of these checkpoints seem to be collection of money from traders, not protecting the people.

The only language used has been attack by unknown gunmen. It is difficult to understand who these unknown gunmen are. Are they the police or the forces who are supposed to protect people and make sure that the roads are safe?

Killing must be stopped and those who are killing innocent people must be identified and be punished. The issue of rebels in the bush should be tackled through negotiations like what happened during the period of Dr. RiekMachar, Chairman of SLPM-IO and government that resulted to the signing of peace in the country.

The Government and the international community should continue holding peace talks with the group and understand what should bethe best ways for forgiveness and reconciliation among them, with reasons that, authorities in the country should protect citizens.

However, people should not continue living in such condition where there is no hope for living.Stages of fear had already passed before the signing of peace in 2019. The stage where we are now is for building peace among people in various states.

Still efforts should be exerted to end killings along the roads and the states. No body is responsible to take life of any person on earth. It is God who knows the time and the day. What is happening reflects a bad image of the country. Let us stop killing one another; it is better to say enough is enough.May God bless us all.

