Gov’t schools face low turn-up by learners

By Baraka John

GovernmentSecondary Schools in Yambio continue to experience low registration of learners despite the assurance of increment of teachers’ salaries and the monthly token of SSP10,000 pledged by the governor of Western Equatoria State earlier this month.

Most parents in Yambio either take their children to private or Church Schools although private schools are expensive which they described as quality and effective teaching.

Mr. Santino Urusa Benet the Head Teacher atYabongoGirls Secondary School, said since the reopening of Schools on 3rd of May, parents and learners were not showing up which has now made the registration extremely low.

“Yes, the reason as to why parents fail to bring their children for registration here could be they have lost hope in government schools, because they think there is no quality education at government schools but that is not true, the government has enough competent manpower who are ready to deliver quality knowledge to the cleaners,” he said.

Mr. Benet said since the registration began three weeks ago, he managed to register 41 students’ secondary school.

Some private and church secondary schools in Yambio charge between 10,000ssp to 15,000ssp per term which is used by the owners of the schools to pay teachers, they have employed monthly basis. While government schools previously chargedSSP1,000 per term.

Jackson Samuel Kubaya a registrar at Yambio secondary school, said since registration began, he only registers25 students.

“Students don’t want to turn up for registration, some time I can sit in the office the whole day without registering any learner and a time,I could register two in a day,”he said.

Mr. Alex Esau the Head Teacher of Yambio Secondary school, said the low turn-up in the number of students was because parents have the concept that there is poor teaching service at government schools.

“But with this promised by the vice president to increase teachers’ salary and the monthly token announced by the State governor, I think this will motivate and encourage teachers to deliver the best of their knowledge to the learners and those deserted the profession will have to return back to work,” Esau added.

Mr.Esau said for parents to gain trust in government schools, the promise they made should be fulfilled to allow teachers attend to learners on daily basis.

The State Minister of Education in West Equatoria State Grace Appollo Mussa said the report she had was that teachers were reluctant to report to school because of the low pay.

“This year government schools will have lots of benefits than private or Church schools. The ministry will soon introduce feeding programs in all government schools, that means all learners will have time to be in school and continue with their lessons,” said.