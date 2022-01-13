Gov’t releases salaries for September, October

By Ayuen Chan

The Ministry of Finance and Planning has said it will pay out salaries for civil servants for months of September and October as it embarks on clearing outstanding arrears as part of economic reforms.

In a circular seen by Juba Monitor on Wednesday, the newly appointed First Undersecretary Simon Kiman Lado instructed the country treasury to disburse out the two months’salaries effective from the 10th of January 2022.

“Salaries payments are the number one priorities of the government. Therefore, starting from today 10th of January 2022, the treasury will be disbursing out payments of salaries for the months of September and October 2021,” the official said.

The move follows repeated directives by President Salva Kiir Mayardit instructing the ministry to payout all outstanding salary arrears government owes to the civil servants and implement a 100-percent increment of the salaries in the yet-to-be passed budget for the fiscal year 2021-2022.

MrLadooutlined government key priorities this year among others as the passing of the draft budget for the fiscal year 2021/2022 to help the government control spending, track expenses, and save more money.

“Salaries, operation costs, security costs, peace implementation and COVID19 interventions as directed by the Presidential Republican order number 08/2021 dated 21st June 2021,” he stated.

The official also ordered various government agencies who have submitted financial claims for the fiscal year 2021/2022 to commit to the Free Balance system (IFMIS) to make it easy to generate reports, noting that it had been difficult to do so since July 2021.

“Going forward of all the submitted unpaid claims must be committed in the IFMIS and the draft Budget for the 2021/2022 will be put into the IFMIS accordingly.

“From today onwards, no individual is allowed to carry any claim or document by hand. All claims must move from one office to another through dispatches and must be attended to by the Ministry of Finance officials within 24 hours,” he said.

“Allow us (Ministry of Finance) bring order in the management of financial matters,” he added.