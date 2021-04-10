jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Saturday, April 10th, 2021
Gov’t regrets electricity interruption

By Nema Juba

The government last evening issued a statement regarding the ongoing power shutdown in the capital Juba.

According to the statement seen by Juba Monitor, the Ministry of Energy and Dam is concerned about the electricity supply problem plaguing the capital Juba and its environ in darkness..

However the Ministry also regrets how the interruption of power was affecting residents and businesses

By the time of going to press it was learnt that the Government through the Ministry of Finance had directed Central Bank pay out three million USD to JEDCO. However, details of the directives were not availed.

