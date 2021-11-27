Gov’t, Red Cross launches Go Green Campaign

By Yiep Joseph

Government and Red Cross with its partners have launched a Go Green Campaign which calls for the public to plant fruits trees as a response to climate change and to boost food security in the country.

The launched was officiated by Musa Lasu the Director General for Climate Change and Metrology in the National Ministry of Environment and Forestry, Erdem Mutaf Turkey Ambassador to South Sudan, Michael Lado Thomas Mayor of Juba City Council, Ann vander Heyden representing International Red Cross Federation and other dignitaries.

In the opening remarks, John Lobor Secretary General for South Sudan Red Cross revealed that the campaign would results to planting of over 50, 000 fruits trees across South Sudan.

“Fifty thousand fruits trees will be procured and distributed to 50,000 households during this period, targeting ten branches of South Sudan Red Cross” Lobor said.

He added that the branches include Aweil, Bentiu, Juba, Malakal, Maridi, Rumbek, Torit Wau Yambio and Yei.

“At the other eleven branches where tree planting will not take place, “Go Green Campaign” will be conducted on the World Volunteers Day to raise awareness of to the people to plant trees to fight climate change and food insecurity. The SSRC will engage about 17,000 volunteers and the youths on the Go Green Campaign,” he revealed.

He mentioned that the campaign is intended to encourage individuals, households, and youths to protect, conserve and clean the environment.

Meanwhile Musa Lusa Director General for Climate Change and Metrology in the National Ministry of Environment and Forestry cautioned all the citizens to plant fruits trees and shun from unnecessary cutting down of trees.

“Trees are very important in life, environment is life itself, you cut the trees there will be no rain and I therefore called on the citizens to plant fruits trees and shun from cutting down of trees” Musa said.

Erdem Mutaf Turkey Ambassador to South Sudan reaffirmed the commitment of partners to ensure clean and green environment in South Sudan.

Michael Lado Thomas Mayor of Juba City Council mentioned that the City Council has a plan of making Juba Green and clean citing that it is the right time to collaborate with the partners to response to climate change and food insecurity in the country.

He called on the citizens to be fully engage in fruits tree planting.

Ann Vander Heyden representing International Federation of Red Cross revealed that the fight against climate change is a collective responsibility of every citizens in every country.

She appealed to all the citizens and the partners to support the Go Green Campaign through planting and monitoring the trees already planted.