GOV’T Put strategic plans to curb disasters

By Bullen Bala Alexander

The government has developed a strategic framework to respond to threats posed by the Triple Shock’s disasters in the country.

These included COVID-19, Second Generation of Locust Invasion and the Floods which devastated the livelihood in South Sudan.

This was done during an Extra-Ordinary meeting chaired by the Vice President (VP) Mama Rebecca Nyandeng in charge of Gender cluster attended by ten ministers from different clusters yesterday.

The ten Ministers including the Minister of Gender, Child and social welfare, Health, Youth and Sports, Humanitarian and Disaster Management, Culture Heritage and Museum, Water and Irrigation, Agriculture and Food Security, Fisher, Wildlife, Tourism and Conservation and Finance and Relief and Rehabilitation Commission.

The meeting discussed ways of developing a strategic government’s response to these three disasters facing the country.

Speaking to press after the meeting VP Nyandeng said the government has to act now before it is tool late.

“As government, we need a nationally coordinated effort to protect lives, provide vulnerable households with safety nets and ensure our people survive these crisis,” said VP Mama Nyandeng.

She said combination of the negative implication caused by these disasters have already brought many problems in the country.

She said coronavirus shut down, destruction of crops in Eastern part of the country due to locust invasion, substantial impact on the agriculture sectors, livestock, and wildlife due to flooding in Jonglei, Bar Al Ghazal and Central Equatoria has caused serious food insecurity in the country.

However, VP Nyandeng appeals to government and donor partners to support the initiative taken in order to curb the threat of these disasters in the country.

The group also formed the committee headed by the Manase Lomole Waya the chairperson of the Relief and Rehabilitation Commission to follow and give update on disaster in the country.

According to VP Nyandeng, each of the ten ministries shall nominate at least three technocratic members to the committee to make the work of the committee easy.