Gov’t promises to care for affected school children in IBBA

By Bida Elly David

The Vice President for Service Custer, Hussein Abdelbagi Akon has promised to care for the school children who developed adverse side effects after taking deworming tablets in Ibba County of Western Equatoria.

Abdelbagi made this promise during his one-day visit to Ibba County on Wednesday.

“We will continue to monitor the situation of those school children who are still at Ibba Primary Healthy Center and Maridi hospital and promise to look after them until they fully recover,” Abdelbagi said on Wednesday.

He said that the government has made an initiative to take the samples of the medicines to Kenya and Uganda for further investigation.

He noted that the Ministry of Health in Juba is not against the people of Ibba because theMinisters and Undersecretaries are mothers who have children at home and they cannot send a medicine is bad intentionally.

According to Hussein, the Ministry of Health and W.H.O launched a mass drug administration campaign in Ibba County last week targeting children between the age of 5 and 16.

The Western Equatoria Governor, Alfred Futuyo denied having any knowledge about the vaccination campaign carried by the Ministry of Health (MoH) in Conjunction with World Health Organisation (WHO).

“The medicine was brought to Ibba by two undersecretaries in Juba and administered by community members, the medicine was not brought by the commissioner and the governor or the state,” Futuyo said.

Futuyo said there are more school children affected by these deworming tablets in Maruko and Nabanga that don’t have means of transport to reach Ibba Centre.

“We are requesting you to provide us with medicine that can cure these children because currently we have 150 children in the hospital,” he said.

However, Mary Nawai Martin, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs stressed the need to upgradeIbba County Primary Health Center into a hospital in a bid to save the lives of the community.

