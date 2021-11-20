Gov’t pressed to plunk for Extra curriculum development in schools

By Yiep Joseph

Organization for Nonviolence and Development (ONAD) urged the government through the Ministry of general Education and Instructions to support extra curriculum activities that could bring peace among the pupils and students in schools.

This call was made during a one-day Peace Concert held at Supiri Secondary school yesterday, attended by 150 peace club members and mentors from primary and secondary schools in Juba.

The Peace Concert held under the theme “stop Bullying, embrace None violence and culture of peace” with the aims to increase the role of Ministry of Education in promoting the culture of tolerance and peace through songs, traditional dances, poems and drama.

While addressing the gathering, the Executive Director of Organization for Nonviolent and development (ONAD) Moses Monday , called on the government to support extra curriculum activities that allow pupils and students to come together to preach and learn word of peace among themselves.

“I am calling on the Ministry of Education to continue to support extra curriculum activities such as cultural dances, poems, drama among others that can allow the students to interact and preach word of peace among themselves” Moses said.

“As organization we will continue to work with the Ministry of Education and we shall continue to offer our little support that we can provide toward peace building in the country” he added.

“The support we have is always small but can help in coordinating activities such as the transport of the peace club members among other things” he stressed.

He called on the students to respect their teachers citing that teachers build strong foundation for the nation.

Moses also revealed that their organization has trained many teachers as a move to build competent teachers that could deliver necessary knowledge to future generation.

Ben Tombe Columbano the headteacher of Supiri Secondary School appreciated ONAD and called for more support to activities that bring coexistence among students from different cultural background.

He added that ONAD has been helping in building talents in students through drama cultural dances, drama.

Meanwhile Johnson Mabil student and peace club member from standard secondary school reaffirmed students’ willingness to support and preach the word of God among their colleagues.

We love peace and we shall continue to learn from each other and preach the word of peace among ourselves and families.

He revealed the various positive results his school achieved due to present of peace club in the school.

“Peace club has reduced number of fighting in our schools, help those in need of help and it has also increased level of understanding among students” Mabil explained.