Gov’t pledges reform for economic growth

By John Agok

The first Undersecretary in the Ministry of Trade and Industry has pledged to reform the institution to enhance trade development and economic growth as he took office.

Mr. Karlo took office yesterday as the first Undersecretary of the Ministry of Trade and Industry after being appointed via a presidential decree last week.

During his reception at the ministry’s premises, Mr Genes vowed to use his energy and vast experience gained during work in the NGO sector to enable the government to generate income through expanded export and economic base by strengthening the chamber of commerce and other related institutions.

“We will work together as the team from “bottom-up “big or small to ensure that, we cooperate to build institutions for the success of our economy. I will join hands with all relevant departments under the economic cluster to make our government strong economically,” he stated.

“I had wealthy experience from UN Agencies and other private sectors prior to joining the government to serve the people. I will still acquire more knowledge and experience in different fields,” he added.

Julie Akeer the Undersecretary from the Ministry of Public Service and Mr. Peter Kuot the Undersecretary in the Ministry of Road and Bridges equally echoed the need for reforms in various institutions and called for mutual cooperation among the staff.

Mr. Karlo was the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance and Planning before being appointed on January 3, 2022, by President Salva Kiir Mayardit as the 1st Undersecretary in the Ministry of Trade and Industry.