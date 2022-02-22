Gov’t pledges 12M to support Starford University

By Emelda Siama John

The government different institutions have pledged 12 million South Sudanese pounds to support Starford International University College. .

Speaking during the 2nd batch graduation over the weekend, the money pledged came from different institutions, the Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology Gabriel Changson Chang pledged in his name 5 million, Minister of General Education CES Cirisio Zachariah pledged 2 million South Sudanese pounds and also the Governor of the Central Bank Moses Makur pledged 5 million to the university administration.

The Governor of Central Bank of South Sudan Moses Makur Deng said that the fact that you are a graduate today does not mean that you have acquired enough, you have marked a certain part of learning, but you have to continue learning and be relevant in the future.

“Don’t be over-excited, follow whatever you want to do deliberately, don’t over jump stages, you will involve yourself in very dangerous crimes and sometimes you will reach to the point of no return, so be careful in your expectations and I contributed 5 million South Sudanese pounds to support the university,” Makur said

In his part, the Minister of General Education of Central EquatoriaState Cirisio Zachariah Lado said that without general education, the university would not have students, and they are the happiest people because these graduates leave in these states, they leave in this city and they will all work here and donate 2 million to the University.

“I have strong message to you, If you want to destroy a nation, neglect education, take good care of education so that you can develop the nation, education is the real development,” he cited,

Meanwhile the founder of starford international university college Dum CyerCyer Deng said that the establishment of starford international university (SIUC) in 2016 and registered as one of the private institutions of higher education in the country, is owned and run by south Sudanese nationals to respond to the dynamic, local and global realities of providing and training qualified human resources with the knowledge and skills so that the society effectively contributes in the process of nation building and socio-economic development.

“The SIUC provide quality education and training, at its inception SIUC strives to provide education for sustainable development through application of knowledge and innovative research in order to transform the society by meeting high-level human resource needs of the present and future generation,” Cyer said.

He revealed that the vision is to be a world-class university committed to academic excellence and responsive to dynamic local and global realities and the mission is to provide quality university education and training based on local realities and transmission and application of knowledge and innovative research, the motto of the university is Education for Sustainable Development and the university Emblem consists of an eagle bird, book and two stars, one presented in a blue and another one in a red triangular shapes.

“I have a very special message to the graduates of the college of law, we are graduating 37 brand new lawyers, “Molanas”, please go and administer truejustices in our society, teach our people the importance of the respect for rule of law, and for the graduates of economic and social science, go and improve the economy of our country, help resolve social issues in our society. To the graduates of management science, be good managers, make sure that wherever you work, there is no mismanagement, be an exemplary manager, who leads by example, and to the graduates of computer science and information technology, 21stcentury is your era, make a good use of the technology you have in your hands and in your booklet, like smartphone, ipad, and laptop,” he noted.

Furthermore, the Academic Registrar of SIUC Matur Ater Majing said that they have 3 professors who are PHD holders from recognized universities and they have 71 master’s degree holders from recognized universities from different parts of the world.

.