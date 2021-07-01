Gov’t, partners launch seed project

By John Agok

The National Minister of Agriculture and Food Security with partners yesterday launched a technical workshop on developing collaboration strategies for the private seed sector development.

The project will ensure last-smile availability of improved seed and support existing in the private sector and companies to improve seed, marketing, distribution and production. It will also support the emergence and resilience of commercial seed producers for local market.

The two day workshop is centred toward the theme: “Accelerating Agriculture and Agribusiness in South Sudan for Enhanced Economic Development Project (A3-SEED)”.

The workshop drew Representatives from public and private-sector with partners expected to attend the event, including those from the Netherlands Embassy in South Sudan,National Ministry of Agriculture,CORDIAD, Mercy Corps, the Seed Trade Association of South Sudan (STASS), the UN Food and Nutrition Resilience Programs (FNS-REPRO), the Seed Forum, Private seed companies, and the Agriculture and Technical Working Group of the Food Security and Livelihoods Cluster.

Minister Josephine Lagu embraced the occasion under the Country’ own theme: “Let us grow what we eat”, since the country is blessed with immense potential in Agriculture opportunity.

Lagu also revealed that, there was need for the Country to maintain peace and stability for its populace to embark on Agriculture productions.

“We need to implement some basic conditions as a government and one main basic of them all is peace. We cannot transform Agriculture for Economic Development without the relevancy of peace”, she said.

She appreciated the partners for supporting projects that build the capacity of the Ministry to transform the agricultural sector.

“There should be no need to be food insecure within this vast Agricultural land. We are very thankful to our partners who help build the capacity of our people to improve in the sector. We all know that over 70 percent of both our youth and women are employed through I the agricultural sector”, she added.

Netherland Embassy Representative Mr. Michael Smet said that, they would continue working closely in partnership to equally enhanced economic Development in South Sudan.

“We have been specifically working for certification of seeds. We are also continuing our development project that was impacted by 2013 conflict “, he said.

The launch was under the auspices of International Fertilsers Development Centre (IFDC).