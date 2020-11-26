Govt, partners launch 16 days of activism campaign

By John Agok

The government, and partners yesterday commemorated the 16 days of activism against Gender-Based Violence (GBV) in Juba.

In the launching event under the theme: Keep the promise invest, prevent and respond to GBV brought on board the Vice President, Chief Justice and donor representatives in witnessing the 16 days of activism campaign.

The Ministry of Gender, Child and Social welfare (MGCSW) in partnership with UNFPA drafted the document on anti- sexual gender-based violence bill and pending to be presented by Ministry of justice to parliament to be enacted to law.

Speaking during the opening remarks, the vice president on Gender and youth cluster, Rebecca Nyadeng commended the efforts done by the event organizers and called for peace, prosperity and development that includes gender equality.

“We need to look at the dense population of women in our country which is 60% bigger than that of men and yet we still see gender inequality as we have seen women being used as a weapon of war in the country,” she said.

She reiterated that women are being neglected especially that upcountry compared to those in urban areas where they are victims and are stigmatized in society.

“I am happy with organizers this of today’s event because our Chief Justice is here to listen to issues facing South Sudan women in the country. MGCSW is being neglected with no attention being given to them, Maputo protocols have to implemented alongside some other constitutional rights of our women very urgently,” she urged.

However, Kaspersen Siv Norway Ambassador, representing development partners commended the Ministry of Gender, Child and Social welfare (MGCSW) and UNFPA for drafting the anti-Sexual Gender Based Violence bill pending parliamentary approval through Ministry of Justices.

“On behalf of the donor community, I am glad to address you on the 16days of activism by defining to you that, women violence is still much pronounced wider in many countries.

“To put an end to Gender based Violence requires strong continuous engagement but not only Ministry of Gender and donors to work alone,” she added.

She further revealed that “it requires all of us to finance activities of women’s rights from grassroots level to the highest excellence of the government”, She concluded.

Ministry of Gender and Donors partners annually commemorates 16 days of activism against Gender Based Violence.