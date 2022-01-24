Gov’t, partners initiate Covid-19 mobile inoculation for remote communities

By William Madouk Garang

The national Ministry of Health, in partnership with World Health Organization (WHO), has initiated a ‘Covid-19 mobile outreach program’ to help make vaccines more accessible to people in hard-to-reach communities.

Dr. Brendan Dineen who is the WHO Covid-19 Vaccine Coordinator revealed to the media that the Covid-19 mobile vaccination program would target 16 Payams in Central Equatoria State, especially suburbs surrounding Juba.

According to him, there are about 300 facilities and 297 health facilities all over ten states and three Administrative Areas that are participating in covid-19 vaccine rollout for almost 75 counties.

During the weekly Covid-19 briefing yesterday, Dr. Dineen stressed that partners have recruited a number of top-notched vaccinators to help in rolling out Covid-19 vaccines in those remote areas.

“Every week, we have two key meetings and meeting on Friday is a technical group meeting and update provided for the member of new vaccinators that have been recruited just in January and that is 100 for Juba county roll-out,” Dr.Dineen said.

“So, 13 to over 16 Payams will have a mobile outreach program that [has] started actually on the 19th only last Wednesday. So if you are unvaccinated [you can now] have access to vaccines from locations like Lokoliri, Mangalla and various parts 13 to 16 Payams will now be targeted for the mobile outreach program,” he added.

He added that the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization had written a letter to the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Juba to allow mobile teams to administer covid-19 vaccines to the university students.

“… total does 318,014 total number of individual vaccination that has taken place out of which 225,523 persons are fully vaccinated whether from J & J or AstraZeneca almost quarter of millions not quite but we are going at the direction this could bounce to 1.6 or 5% coverage of the whole population,” he cited.

Meanwhile, Dr. John Rumunu, the Director-General of Health Emergency Preparedness and Covid-19 Incident Manger said the 24 new positive cases were registered in less than 24 hours bringing a cumulative number of viruses to 16,697.

While number of cumulative recovered cases stands at 12,939; number of active cases is 3,626 and one new death recorded bringing tally of cumulative covid-19 related death to 137.