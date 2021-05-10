Gov’t, opposition talks adjourned to next week

By Wek Atak Kacjang

The Government and South Sudan Opposition Movement Alliance (SSOMA) peace talks in Rome have been adjourned to next week after SSOMA boycotted the next round of talks following the death of the Chief of Staff of South Sudan National Movement for Change (SSNMC/A) General Abraham Wani in Kampala last month.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, Presidential Affairs Minister who is also the government delegation to Rome peace talks Dr. BarnabaMarial Benjamin said the talks between the government and the Opposition Movements Alliance were scheduled for 8th to 12th of Mayin Italian capital Rome, unfortunately SSOMA requested Saint Egidio that they are going to bury the body of their commander General Abraham Wani who was killed in Kampala last month.

“SSOMA requested Saint Egidio that they are burying one of their commanders which was death in Uganda and after that they will resume the talks,” Benjamin said.

He added that this week SaintEgidio requested the government delegation whether they can proceed to change the date and government responded to them that they were ready. Anytime SSOMA is ready theywill be there.

Earlier, the Daily Monitor reported late last month that the South Sudanese general had survived three assassination attempts on before unidentified people beat him at his home and he later died in a hospital.

Gen. Abraham Wani was a key figure during the second liberation struggle that culminated in the independence of South Sudan in 2011.

He then became an advisor to the governor of Central Equatoria State during Clement WaniKonga’s tenure.

In 2015, he was appointed Deputy Governor of Yei River State following the creation of the 32 states. In August 2016, Gen. Abraham defected to the main opposition faction, the SPLM-IO led by Dr. RiekMachar accusing the government of gross human rights violations in areas around Central Equatoria State.

He later abandoned SPLM-IO and joined the South Sudan National Movement for Change which is part of the South Sudan Opposition Movements Alliance (SSOMA).

SSOMA is a coalition of opposition groups led by notable generals Thomas Cirillo, Paul Malong, Pagan Amum, and other leaders who engaged in peace talks with the government of South Sudan.

The Saint-Egidio-led mediation is aimed at supporting an inclusive peace agreement in South Sudan by persuading the hold-out groups to join the revitalized peace deal signed in September 2018.

The political dialogue seeks to address what the opposition groups called “the root causes of the conflict in South Sudan” and facilitate further reconciliation and stability.

In January 2020, the parties signed a declaration in Rome to observe the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement and further negotiations on root causes of political violence in South Sudan.