GOV’T-On USD 45.8M solar power project

By Nema Juma

The government has embarked on a major solar project in the outskirts of Juba which is estimated to cost USD 45,830,000 million on completion by March next year.

The project through the Ministry of Electricity, Energy and Dam has been awarded to an Egyptian contractor Elsewedy which has subcontracted a local and indigenous company Trinity Energy to carry out the work.

The undersecretary in the ministry Eng. Tom Remis John told Juba Monitor exclusively that the aim to have a solar power plant installed in all parts of Nesitu was to ensure that the area which was first growing as an industrial hub had 24 hours power supply.

He said that the trend of the world now is to have green energy and solar was one of the options of green energy which was also considered cheap to manage.

“For us in South Sudan we are lucky to have sunshine but during the rainy season the solution is there and other their challenge. For example this project we shall have better storage which is 35magwatt that will be able to compensate the battery when the sun is not there and the supply continues.” Remis said

He said that by installing the solar power plant they were expecting significant reduction on the cost of the price of the tariff because “I said the solar is a free operational cost it’s only that the capital will be injected but the running would almost be free. It has a very positive effect in the tariff,”he added.

Commenting on the same, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Trinity Energy Robert Mdeza said that the project be longed to the government and was awarded to Elsewedy Electric an Egyptian Company to carry out an Engineering procurement and construction contract for 20MWpPV+35MWh storage generation Power Plant in Juba.

“Trinity Energy limited was subcontracted by Elsewedy to carry out several sub component of the project as part of the local content participation,” Mdeza added

He further stated that Wau project was progressing very well and the erection of poles started some time ago.

“We are currently procuring two new generator from Europe and are working on sourcing transmission and distribution materials to ensure that the project is completed this year, we faced challenges following the onset of the pandemic last year but all is well now as the work is going on.,” he narrated.