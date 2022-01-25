Gov’t officials donate over 1.4M to Lobonok sports sector

By Emelda Siama John

Government officials have pledged a total of 1, 425, 000 million South Sudanese Pounds (SSP) donations for Lobonok Payam’s sports sector development over the weekend.

This came during an inter-Boma football tournament in Yapa Boma, Lobonok Payam, Juba County, and Central Equatoria State, attended by Vice President Economic Cluster James Wani Igga among other top government officials.

Addressing a crowd of people at Yapa Football ground on Saturday, VP Igga urged the people of Lobonok who had fled violence in past to come back home and start cultivating.

The vice president assured the dwellers of Lobonok Payam of the government plan to return all cattle to their places of origin.

“I urge those who are still in the bush to take this agreement (Revitalized Peace Agreement) seriously,” he said.

The VP encouraged young people to participate in sports saying, it unites people and create friendship among participants.

“The importance of football is to help people know one another. Secondly, it creates unity and friendships among people, to make our unity to be strong, we should have entered to sports and cultural activities,” VP added.

He donated 175,000 South Sudanese to Worduk FC and Sindiru Dumadang Boma FC.

Meanwhile, a representative of the Governor of Central Equatoria State, Godwin Wani appreciated the inhabitants of Lobonok and urged them to embrace peace and harmony.

“We called upon our communities to cooperate so that cattle returned to their areas of origins and I will like all of us to support our leaders because when you embrace your leaders and your leaders embrace you, you can collectively able to go forward,” he said.

He pledged 700,000 South Sudanese Pounds to Lobonok youth association that organized the Inter-Boma tournament.

“We have to promote sports activities in our societies and these activities can unite us, can bring peace and bring co-existence among our citizens, among all our communities,” Juba County Commissioner Charles Joseph Wani said.

Juba City Michael Lado Allah-Jahabu gave 300,000 South Sudanese Pounds to Worduk, Sindiru, kit and Tombur teams that participated in the tournament.

The state minister of education Ciricio Jeremiah Legge salso donated 250,000 South Sudanese Pounds to the Payam teams.