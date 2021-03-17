GOV’T OFFICIALS ATTEND INDIAN CAPACITY BUILDING TRAINING

Eight officials from the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management and National Relief and Rehabilitation Commission (RRC) attended an online training course on ” Management Systems” conducted by the National Institute of Training for Standardization (Bureau of Indian Standards), Noida, India. The candidates attended the course at the Indian Embassy premises was sponsored by Government of India under ITEC scholarship programme.

The course was conducted from 08-12 March 2021. While congratulating the candidates upon completion of their training, Mr. S K Rajoria, Second Secretary in the Embassy urged the candidates to put into practice the acquired new skills for the development and progress of South Sudan. He requested the officials to disseminate the information of such capacity building courses offered by Indian Embassy to their other colleagues in the government to avail the opportunity. This year, the Indian Embassy is regularly organizing online courses for the benefit of the South Sudan officials as pandemic prevented the Embassy to send the candidates for capacity building training courses to India, as in the past. The candidates appreciated the opportunity given to them by the Embassy through the online courses which they found highly beneficial in their field of work.