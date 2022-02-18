Gov’t, NGO launch Global Disability Youth Summit

By Bida Elly David

Young Women Christian Association yesterday in conjunction with the government hurled a one-day drill on the status of disabled youth inclusiveness in crucial Country’s initiatives.

The drill was conducted marking the Global Disability Youth Summit (GDYS) held on the 14th –February-2022

Speaking during the meeting, Mary Fatiya, the program Manager for Young Women Christian Association (YWCA) said that the summit covered experiences from Youth with disabilities being exempted from health care services, lack of access to technology and humanitarian, especially the ladies who experience sexual and gender-based violence.

‘’The physical and the online meeting basically covered experiences from disabled youth who felt exemption from access to technology, health and humanitarian services, especially girls who became objects to sexual and gender based violence and to find ways on how to handle such threats to the youth’’ Mary said

Dr. Stephen Dhieu, Director for disability affairs in the office of the Vice President for Gender and Youth cluster reiterated the government came with policies in regard to people with disability which captured a lot without covering everything.

Stephen jagged that Government finished the development of inclusive education policy for people with disability where three States have so far received the distribution of the initiative alongside with partners.

‘’Government only caters for persons who got disabled from the second Sudanese civil war starting from 1983 to 2005 but not to those who became disabled due to diseases, sicknesses, infections and birth. It is only percentage of persons within the revolution who are catered for ’’He said

He also pointed out that government gave multiple Ministerial positions for people with disabilities originating from various political parties ensuring that they were balanced appropriately.

Stephen echoed that people with disabilities were fully represented within the governmental positions lessening off confusion and contradiction that might have arisen from people who believed there was discrimination.

He stressed that despite inclusion of the policies, the government also raised challenges towards passive budget to cater disability projects.

‘’For the first decade of the independence of South Sudan, few things have been accomplished by the government and partners regarding National education on the inclusive of persons with disabilities where I mentioned some of themin which I have mentioned some of them. In most of the programs to be initiated by us, the government did not respond due to lack of budget’’ He said

, people with infirmity have been faced by numerous challenges in regard to exemption from employment opportunities in private sectors, Non-Governmental Organisations (NGO) and governments in particular resulting to far-reaching destitution that would probably transmute them into miserable lives.

