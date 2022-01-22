jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Saturday, January 22nd, 2022
HomeOpinionEditorialGOV’T MUST FASTEN STUDENTS’ RETURN TICKETS
Editorial

GOV’T MUST FASTEN STUDENTS’ RETURN TICKETS

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

It goes without doubt that education is what South Sudan needs. For this country to wipe its tears and smile again after years of disappointment, it would be a matter of life and death but informed citizens, through education can make it a reality.  In a country where eight in every 10 urban dwellers are unemployed, I do understand why citizens coalesced to call attention to this problem. This is not to say that the other issues they need are of no importance too, but it may be just that when one is hungry; all other needs are pushed to the back burner. The government must send its young ones to school and ensure that they are employed when they return from school. It is only through the implementation of these types of reforms that South Sudanese will see an increase in the jobs they need to thrive. It goes without saying that a good education is what South Sudanese need to get better quality jobs, or better still, drive the economy as business leaders. This week, some of South Sudanese who were admitted at one of the universities in Ethiopia were asking the government to give them air tickets to go back to Ethiopia to start their classes. The ministry which was in a position to hear their crisis was just looking at them without answers. This is very harmful to the future of this country. The students deserve the right to study here but home does not have the right education. It would be very unfortunate for the government to play seek and hide games with these students. We all need to imagine the future and see what it has in store for each one of us, of course, a better future must come with a productive citizen.

You Might Also Like

Editorial

OUR POUND ONLY DISAPPOINTS

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Ngor Khot Garang It cannot be denied that the reason why our South Sudanese pound is depreciating is that we don't see the great value that it has and it is quite disappointing how we take our national currency.  Some people don't even know that the South Sudanese pound is as strong as the US dollar for the reason I cannot hesitate to disclose because I believe in the South Sudanese pound more than the US dollar.  Money as a piece of paper knows nothing as it does not know how to communicate or...
Editorial

Who are the Conflict entrepreneurs in South Sudan?

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Conflict entrepreneurs are viewed as both economic and political actors they fuel violence as a path for attaining economic and political power. Therefore, a non-violent way of solving grievance, a democratic way of getting power can lower levels of violent conflict. Conflict entrepreneurs often mobilize individuals through ethnic, religious or ideological solidarity; patronage. Many individuals who incited or benefited from violence often enjoy positions of economic and political power long after the cessation of hostilities. Corruption is an endemic problem in many post-communist societies, and stagnant economies make access to...
Editorial

TOMBURA LONGS FOR THE VISIT OF KIIR AND RIEK

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Malek Arol Dhieu (Guest) Odongo Odoyo As President Salva Kiir Mayardit and First Vice President, Dr. Riek Machar Teny are expected to visit Tombura to address crises, eyes of Tombura people whose crises claimed the lives of their dear ones are set to receive these high profile leaders in the expectation that they are going with already devised solutions to bring crises to an end and to look for ways of how people perished could be compensated. Yesterday, an eminent activist in the name of Edmund Yakani urged the...
Editorial

Politics is the order of the day

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Akol Arop Akol How many times did you spend a day comfortably without hearing breaking political news on radio, did you one-time logged in to Facebook and get good news about education, culture or development!  Yes, or no, but I must assure you that every media platform is always occupied by fake and real political news which are circulated widely by the youth. A lot of Facebook posts on Pages and groups are all about politics. Youths are no longer interested in doing things that are beneficial because they...
error: Content is protected !!