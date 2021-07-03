jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Saturday, July 3rd, 2021
News

Gov’t legal institutions received vehicles and IT equipment

By Elia Joseph Loful

The government law keeping agencies which include the Judiciary, the Ministry of Justice, the Police, National Prison Service and the GBV Court yesterday received 6 vehicles and IT equipment donated by United Nations Development Program (UNDP).

The donation of the equipment and the vans aim to strengthen operations of the Gender Based Violence (GBV) and Juvenile court, launched in December last year according to Samuel G. Doe, the UNDP Resident Representative in Juba.

Mr. Doe told the media that the rule of law and access to justice is a priority for every country to be stable. He told the government officials that the agency work with their respective institutions to ensure that every citizen accorded justice in the country whenever they need.

“First for the key and stability of this state, UNDP is determined to continue to work with your respective institutions of the rule of law to ensure the penetration of the rule of law across the length and breadth of South Sudan so that all South Sudanese can experience the chance of access to justice and enjoy the benefits of a prosperous society,” Mr. Doe said.

Mr. Doe added that the facilities would enable the receiving institutions to facilitate the movement of their staff to wherever they are located in order to benefit the needs of the citizens.

The Chief Justice Chan Reec Madut thanked UNDP for the support saying the vans and the IT equipment would empower the work of the government effectively and efficiently.

“This is a wonderful move taken by UNDP, at this critical time, things are difficult for the government and the organizations, but still the UNDP came forward with this kind of wonderful gift to our government institutions. It will make a difference in that people can come to work in time,” Justice Reec said on behalf of the institutions.

The event was attended by  Chan Reec Madut, Chief Justice, Judiciary of South Sudan,  Dr.Gabriel Isaac  Under Secretary, Ministry of Justice , Attorney Joseph Marko, Director Admin and Finance – Ministry of Justice,  LT. General James Pui Yak, Deputy Inspector General of South Sudan National Police Service, LT. General William Andrea Lado, Deputy DirectorGeneral of Prisons Servicee, Major-General Anthony Oliver, Director International Relation– Prisons Service and Dr. Samuel Doe, UNDP Resident Representative.

