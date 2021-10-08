Gov’t launches hospital cleaning campaign

By Bida Elly David

National Ministry of health in conjunction with city council, Doctors’ union, ICAP Columbia University, Tiger division and Trinity energy has launched a general cleaning campaign of Juba teaching hospital.

Speaking to the media during the launch yesterday, the undersecretary of the National Ministry of Health Dr. Victoria Anib Majur said that the initiative would be carried out in quarterly basis to ensure that Juba teaching hospital remained clean and safe for the health of the patients.

‘’The launching of this general cleaning campaign will set Juba teaching hospital free from other infections that might have arise due to this accumulated garbage surrounding the hospital,” said Majur.

She affirmedthat there would be a reopening of blockages and drainages as well as landscaping to enable Juba teaching hospital become clean and safe for positive health servicesin the next two days to come.

In the same event, Central Equatoria Minister of Health Dr. Nejua Juma pointed out that they were going to form a committee to carry the same initiative in most of the health facilities in the state especially in rural areas.

She further urged the administrationof Juba Teaching hospital to maintain the hospital everclean and green.

However, the City council mayor Kalisto Ladu appreciated Ministry of Health for the cleaning initiative and said that his office had provided compactors to Juba teaching hospital to enable easy collection of garbage and urged the hospital to dispose used medical equipment properly.

