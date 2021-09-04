Gov’t launches free-modern circumcision countrywide

By Yiep Joseph

Over 54 people have been circumcised as South Sudan Ministry of Health on Friday launched safe and voluntary Medical Male Circumcision services across the Country with new modern method introduced in the Theatre Room.

The project was initiated by Human Appeal Associates (HAA) a registered local NGO tasked with healthcare in the Country.

HAA has considered implementing a safe and Voluntary Medical Male Circumcision (VMMC) project in South Sudan targeting males from the age of 15 to 49 as an effort for combating HIV prevalence and STDS. This has been based on scientific report that uncircumcised males were more prone to acquiring HIV than those who were circumcised.

However, based on the recent surveillance released by the Ministry of Health. there is an indication that South Sudan’s HIV prevalence was found to be higher in the rural areas with 4.4 percent, than the 3 percent in the urban areas.

According to Dr. Mubarak Aamir, a Specialist at Specification National Company (SNC) inthe Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the new method named as Alisklamp would help circumcise many people in the country since it takes little time and few procedures in carrying it out.

He added that the new method is healthiersince it has no much bleeding compared to the other methods.

On the other hand, Dr.Robert Matthew, the Chief of Party for HAA disclosed that the organization’saim is to circumcise 300,000 people a year and up to 1.5 million people will be circumcisedby 2026 as a mean of reducing HIV/AIDS transmission.

He also revealed that the organization has trained four Doctors ready to carryout circumcision, two male and two female registered trained Doctors.

Robert mentioned that HAA and SNC will deal with voluntary circumcision of men aged from fifteen to 49 years in seven priority states in South Sudan with the aim of circumcising 1.5 million people in five years in order to reach 80% of the eligible population.

He appealed to the public to turn up for the circumcision at Juba Teaching Hospital as it is free and safe.

Dr. Harriet Pasquale, Director for HIV AIDS and Sexual Transmitted Infections (STIs) at theNational Ministry of Health revealed that the voluntary medical male circumcision in South Sudan is the only practice in three states and the three administrative areas/

She asserted that the nationals had voluntary medical male circumcision as one of the main recognized intervention response and prevention for HIV AIDs control in South Sudan.

She also stated that there are several means of HIV AIDS Control.These include free distribution of condoms, free testing and counselling, provision of treatment among others.

“Voluntary medical male circumcision is one of the recognized interventions for HIV AIDs Control in south sudan,” she concluded.