Gov’t launches fifth National Unity Day

By: Elia Joseph Loful

The government through the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports has launched the fifth National Unity Day in Juba yesterday.

Speaking to Journalists in Juba, the Chief Representative for Japan International Agency (JICA) Shinya Tomonari said his organization will continue to support the government to realize unity for youth in the country.

“JICA consistently supported the Ministry of Culture Youth and Sports in conducting one of its biggest sports events in the country for the past four years.

This project for youth empowerment through sports for peace activities intends to continue to promote national unity day sports event,” he said.

He added that the project aims to promote peaceful social cohesion through sports among young people across the country saying organization was ready to support the forthcoming National Unity Day next year.

“It is in this regard that JICA will support the fifth and upcoming National Unity Day and other unity days plug to this project,” Tomonari added.

Tomonari also announced the handover of a used land cruiser Toyota vehicle to facilitate daily activities of the Ministry.

He appreciated other partners who worked tirelessly to ensure National Unity Day was a success.

“I would like to offer my appreciation to all the partners of the previous and current national unity day for their kind gestures in ensuring this program is a success,’’Tomonari appreciated.

Kuac Wek Wol, the Undersecretary said that National Unity Day was initiated to create social cohesion amongst youth in the country adding that peace for young people was found through sports activities.

This is a day that will bring many young people from different states. People are looking for peace in Addis and elsewhere but our peace is in sports, and this event will take place next year,” Wek said.