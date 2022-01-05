Gov’t launches blueprint for national development

By William Madouk Garang

The National Ministry of Finance & Economic Planningyesterday launched a three-year National Development Strategy (SSNDS) meant to consolidate peace and stabilize national economy.

SSNDS plan is a home-coined initiative that will guide national investment and developmental activitiesto accelerate progress by attaining sustainable and resilient economy nation-wide.

The plan spells out a roadmap tosilencing of guns, restoration and maintenance of basic transport infrastructure such as roads and bridges, food security, creating favorable environment for voluntary return and integration of displaced South Sudanese, among others.

The document is expected to be tabled before theparliament for further debate and if assentedit, will help in achieving the African Agenda 2063 and Vision 2040 themed “Toward Freedom, Equality, Justice and Prosperity for all.’

In his opening speech during the workshop for the launch of the document, the Minister of Finance & Economic Planning, AgakAchuilLual said once the document is approved, it will help propel the country towards economic development and progress in other fields.

“If we put it in practice [NDS] and implement all these strategic development projects which are in this book that mean we are putting the cornerstone on our economy,” Lual said.

“Other people think that what we do in the ministry of finance is just to distribute money but no, that is not our work. We are supposed to be planning and planning and planning how our economy can improve such that we can catch up with the world, especially the part of East Africa,” he added.

He also lamented the fact that South Sudan lags behind development line, reiterating the need for all citizens to work hard to enhance investment and development activities.

“We need to catch up, we need to jump the line, we are behind the line, we are below the line, we need to jump the line such that when we talk about development, we see development going and we see our children happily going to schools, see sick people being attended to, teachers getting services, the police doing duties and army protecting the country,”

On his part, the Deputy Minister of Finance and Economic planning, AgokMakurKur stated they were very pleased to see the technical team’s tough work yielding fruits.

“This document is very important because it’s a part of reforming agenda mentioned in chapter 4 of peace agreement, so today is good as the ministry concerned to reform economic institutions,” Kur said.

“The day has come, this bill is going to parliament to be discussed and we hope to be passed and also the budget bill is going to be discussed as well. I hope our ministry is well prepared to present this document tothe assembly,” he noted.