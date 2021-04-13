Gov’t kicks out illegal check-points on Juba-Nimule road

By Jurugo Emmanuel Ogasto

The government yesterday removed all illegal check-points along the Nimule- Juba road which had become the centres of illegal taxes collection by self-proclaimed collectors.

At the same time about 190 security personnel were mandated to escort the first cleared commercial vehiclesfrom Nimule border to Juba. These are some of the trucks that had been cleared after the standoff at the border for more than a week.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday on phone, Kaman Lino, a senior clearing agent at Nimule border stated that the drivers left Nimule in the morning and were being escorted by security forces.

“The trucks that I cleared from the border left at 8:00am to Juba and when I called them to confirm how they reached, they said nothing happened on their way,” Kaman said.

Mr. Kaman also revealed that there wasno extortion of money by security officials.

“It is good news that my clients did not complain of money extortion,” he added.

He also said illegal checkpoints were removed to implement what the drivers asked the government to do on extortion of money along highways.

“I want to thank the decision made by the government on removing all the illegal checkpoints,” he stressed.

Last week, drivers demanded removal of all illegal checkpoints along Nimule road.

SSPDF said security officials will continue escorting commercial vehicles until further notice.