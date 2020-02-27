Gov’t keen on opening more one stop border post

By Kidega Livingstone

Undersecretary of Trade, Industry and East African community Affairs said the government is in the process of opening more border posts to connect the Country to the neighboring countries.

Last month, Trademark East Africa handed over the Nimule One Stop Border Point facility to the government. The phase one facility, according to Trademark, East Africa would ease clearance of goods and people in shorter time because both government officials from Uganda and South Sudan work collaboratively.

Yesterday, more than 50 government officials and other stakeholders started a capacity building training on one stop border points in Juba.

Mou Mou Athian said the government needs to open more one stop border points to ease free movement of people and goods in the region.

“We want to make sure that South Sudan as a nation, we are connected with the rest African counties through one stop border points in order to boost trading between us and the rest of African countries,” Mou said.

He said the conflict was an obstacle to the development of trade blocking many investors from investing in the Country.

“Now that we have come back to our senses, the entire world is going to support us. The one stop border point in Elegu and Nimule will smoothen trade between Uganda and other East African countries and South Sudan,” he added.

According to Mou, the facility will benefit the people as it reduces the delay at the border post.

Before the construction of the One Stop Border Point by Trademark East Africa since 2014, the movement of goods and people has not been effective, he said adding that now it takes only 30 minutes for people and goods to cross the border between the two countries.

Trademark East Africa Country Director, John Bosco Kalisa said Trademark East Africa emphasizes the need for government officials to know the concept one stop border point because it would facilitate trade.

“We want to make sure that border agencies are connected and organized and also are able to share with that it will reduce time, cost and risks as a result it will improve business competiveness,” said Bosco.

“South Sudan will be on equal platform with other East African countries in the areas of partnering the trade,” he added.

Deng Deng, one of the trainers said government officials and stakeholders should learn more about one stop border point because it was a new thing for the case of South Sudan.

“We need more training on one stop border points because we have just joined the East African community and so many things that need us to know,” said Deng.