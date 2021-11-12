Gov’t, JICA sign agreement to supercharge food output

By Tereza Jeremiah Chuei

Undersecretary at the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security Dr. John Kanisio with other signatories and Japan International Cooperation Agency JICA have signed Cooperation Agreement to boost food production in Central Equatoria.

The aim of this project was to support the improvement of the social and economic functions, including promotion of food security, agriculture and industrial development.

Speaking during the event, Dr. John Kanisio said that through this cooperation JICA would boost Agriculture production in the country most especially within the central Equatoria thought it would not reach the State level because of the security issues in the country, adding that the project was expected to state next year 2022.

“This cooperation will boost Agriculture production,Response to food insecurity and enhance livelihood of farmers by engaging in horticulture, poultry, aquaculture and mushroom production and address the technical gaps while paying close attention to the impact of climate change, social inclusion and women’s participation thought all this will not reach the State level because the Agent believed that there are still security issues within the other State at the current moment, “he said.

He added that the project would run for five years within Central Equatoria.

“This project will contribute to the revitalization and development of the agricultural sector in peri-urban areas of Juba as agriculture has the huge potential to become the alternative industry, contributing to overall food security, economic output, significant improvement in livelihood and living standard of people in South Sudan, “he added.

However, he further said that JICA remains committe dto engaging with counterparts from South Sudan to achieve tangible and sustainable development across strategic sectors.