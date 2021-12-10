Gov’t, JICA ink a deal to develop Juba river port

By William Madouk Garang

Government through Ministry of Transport and Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA) yesterday inked a deal todevelopJuba River Port.

According to contractor, construction of Juba River Port was expected to kick off August or September next year and was expected to get completed in 2024/2025.

The project would saw the expansion of existing capacity of the Port to be able to handle the increasing number of passenger and cargos. Permanent berths with fully modernized cargo handling equipment, an access road and cargo handling yard would also be installed.

Since South Sudan attained her independence it has neglected river transport. Depending on air transport which is costly and land transport which has been a huge challenge due to lack of infrastructure and insecurity along roads.

During the signing ceremony, the Acting Undersecretary at the Ministry of Transport, Anna GistaDuku said that this project was very vital to the country and Africa at large in term of movement.

“Today we are happy that we have signed the agreement and the work is going to start immediately, Duku said.

“Juba river port is very important for all the people of South Sudan and Africa at large because it’s going to facilitate for us the movement,” she added.

Meanwhile, JICA Chief Representative, SagaraFuyuki said that the task was agreed on in the past but due to insecurity the stop operation and they now decided to resume.

“Today we made a very important footstep to start and study for resumption of this project. So this time, a different Japanese experts come here in Juba to conduct site study and also had a discussion with our counterpart at the Ministry of Transport and then successfully completed their study on the site,” Fuyuki said.

“We are expecting the project to start if thing goes smoothly then around August or September, 2022. Construction term will take two years and half that mean by 2024 or 2025 the project will be completed,” he explained.