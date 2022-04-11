Gov’t, IOM strike deal to construct water dyke in Unity State

By Bida Elly Dvaid

The government in collaboration with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) on Friday, agreed to construct a dyke in flood-affected areas of Unity State to aim at mitigating too much flow of water.

This came during a meeting held between the National Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation, Unity State Ministry of Land and Housing, and the chief Mission of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) Peter Van Der.

The meeting deliberated on the project for constructing the dyke aimed at mitigating floods in areas submerged by water.

Speaking during the meeting, Manawa Peter Gatuoth, the National Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation said that according to their strategy, the minimization of the flood disaster would first be executed in the water-submerged areas of Unity State as soon as the equipment arrived.

He added that the technical experts would be sent to Unity State in order to train the locals on how to operate and use the equipment before they reached the capital Bentiu.

In his part, Lam Twungar, Unity State Minister of Land called on the Ministry of Water Resources and the National Government to expedite the Dyke plan to alleviate Natural Calamity in the State.

Furthermore, he also expressed concerns over pollution posed by oilfields in the State and how it affected the host communities in their day-to-day lives.

However, Peter Van, IOM chief mission in the Country said that the UN agency and the partners were working hard to achieve the phase two planning to construct roads to ease the importation of food commodities and to facilitate the flow of water in Unity State.