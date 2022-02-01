Gov’t introduces new investment certificate

By Bida Elly David

The National Ministry of investment has yesterday introduced new investment Certificates to domestic and foreign investors operating enterprises in the Country.

This came after the National Ministry of Investment registered cumulative malpractices in regard to the issuance of forged Certificates to domestic and international investors by some individuals within the Ministry.

Speaking to journalists yesterday, the national Minister of Investment Dhieu Mathok said that the introduction of the new investment Certificates came due to the continuous malpractices that have been occurring at the Ministry despite the fact that the case was discovered and taken to justice.

‘’We have been experiencing issues to do with malpractices and forgeries which targeted the investment certificates. We have also noticed that the forgeries did not stop but still continuing despite the fact that the case was discovered and brought to the justice’’Dhieu said

Dhieu also reiterated that the step taken by the Ministry to introduce the new investment Certificates was a mechanism to enable the government to rescue the loss of revenues to the treasury as well as boost trust and confidence on investors and investment in South Sudan.

‘’After detecting the recent forgery of the investment Certificates issued to some investors, we decided to come with the initiative of introducing new Certificates to enable government rescue the loss of revenues to its treasury as well as boost trust and confidence to investors and their investment in the Country. He added

At the same juncture, Dhieu outlined that the new Certificates contained features that would be difficult to forge with no effect to the investors as the old one used to be.

He said that the indication of the National Investment Authority as a name in the old Certificate was changed and the introduction of Certificate number that used not to be printed within the investment form shall be inclusive.

‘’The change of the old Certificate would not have any effect to our investors since the issuance happens on annual basis taking 12 months to its expiry date.The fixtures that the old Certificate bore carrying the name Investment Authority and the Certificate number that used not to be included in the form has been changed’’ Dhieu stressed

However, Dhieu echoed that they have minimised number of things which were indicated in the old investment Certificate through the help of the form that will be done as recorded in their data base.

‘’Since we have already established a data base for the ministry, we tried to minimise number of things which were earlier introduced in the old Certificate. The form which act as the checklist containing all the requirements needed will determine your state to meet the criteria of being legible to Certificate issuance’’ He stressed

He finally said that the court was working harder to make their final judgement on the criminal act towards forging of the Certificate and urged foreign and domestic investors to abide by the new policy in regard to introduction of the Certificates