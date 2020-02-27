jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Thursday, February 27th, 2020
Gov’t introduces accelerated program for teachers

By Elia Joseph Loful

The Ministry of General Education and Instruction has introduced an Accelerated Secondary Education program targeting teachers who have not completed their secondary education.

According to the press statement seen by Juba Monitor Wednesday, the program will allow teachers who are currently teaching and have not completed secondary education to pursue their education for a period of one to two years depending on the level of education of the applicant.

Speaking in an interview, Senior Quality Education Advisor for Girls Education South Sudan (GESS), Agnieszka Mikulska said they were targeting about 900 teachers to enroll in the program.

“We are planning to enroll 45 teachers in 20 centers in the country. However, next year we will extend the program by 30 more centers,” Mikulska said.

She said the program would be free of charge but the teachers would be required to provide themselves with learning materials and take care of their welfare.

According to the statement, the teachers would be undertaking their classes in 20 centers across the country.

The program is supported by government of Canada and United Kingdom Agency for International Development (UKAID) implemented by Girls Education South Sudan and would be free of charge, the statement read.

The alternative program which will run for a period of two years is to be conducted in over 20 government schools across the country.

