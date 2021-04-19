GOV’T-In talks with AU over expired vaccines

By James Atem Kuir

The government through the Ministry of Health is in discussion with the African Union (AU) on what to do with expired 59,000doses of AstraZeneca vaccine.

The outdated Covid-19 vaccine doses donated by theAU in partnership with the mobile telecom network, MTN, were shipped into the country on March 25 after another consignment of 132,000 doses also made by AstraZeneca were delivered a day earlier.

The doses became invalid fourteen days later on April 13th before use.

According to the Covid-19 incident manager Dr. Richard Lino Lako, the Ministry of Health was engaging the AU on what to be done with the expired immune strengthening drug.

“The ministry is now engaging the AU.We are negotiating with them to see how we can go about it but definitely we are not going to use them,” Dr. Lako said during a weekly press briefing at the public health laboratory on yesterday.

He reiterated that no dose from the expired vaccines had been or was being used in the ongoing vaccination campaign.

“This vaccine is not being used because of the policy, the Drug and Food Control Authority (DFCA) the regulatory bodydoes not accept anything with shorter lifespan to be used in the country.”

He revealed that the COVAXdonated 132, 000 doses being administered to health workers, would expire in July.

“What we are using now is the 132000 doses and its expiry date goes up to July,” he said adding that about 2000 health care workers and elderly persons had already received their jabs.

South Sudan as of April 18, had recorded 10475Covid-19 positive cases with at least 10215 recoveries and 114 deaths.